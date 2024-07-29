SVB Wealth LLC Sells 10,230 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,155. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

