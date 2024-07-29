SVB Wealth LLC Sells 10,232 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,131. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

