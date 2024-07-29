SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,593,842. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

