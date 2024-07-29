SVB Wealth LLC Sells 979 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,367. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.76.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

