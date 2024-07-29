SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.95.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,077.19. 301,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,741. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $726.11 and a twelve month high of $1,106.16. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $977.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

