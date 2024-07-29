SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,328. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.