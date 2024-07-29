Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.99 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $62.99 million and $280.69 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.87118603 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

