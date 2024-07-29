Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.71. 791,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

