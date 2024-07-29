TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of A traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 269,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

