TD Cowen Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $149.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.