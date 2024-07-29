Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$65.63 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$47.47 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

