Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TECTP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.40. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Tectonic Financial has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3144 per share. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

