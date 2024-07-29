Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.