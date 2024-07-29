Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TBIO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,937. Telesis Bio has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) EPS for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 359.32% and a negative net margin of 183.66%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

