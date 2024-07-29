Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 3.6%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.42. 378,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,362,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Tempus AI Stock Up 4.7 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempus AI stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEM Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

