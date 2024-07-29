Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 3.6%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.42. 378,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,362,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
