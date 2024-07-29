Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ATUUF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.