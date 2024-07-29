Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ATUUF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.38.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
