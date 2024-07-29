Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.69 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Terra has a market capitalization of $329.49 million and $20.69 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 807,483,806 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

