Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.69 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Terra has a market capitalization of $329.49 million and $20.69 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 807,483,806 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.