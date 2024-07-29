Tether 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.94 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $114.41 billion and approximately $38.94 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 117,068,083,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,417,852,142 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.
