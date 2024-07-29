TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TFI International

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$2.06 on Monday, reaching C$210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,282. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$144.42 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$195.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. In related news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total value of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.