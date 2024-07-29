The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target to $14.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE SVV opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.