The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southern by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $83.46.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.