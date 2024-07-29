Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $458.75 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00040643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,629,987,670 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

