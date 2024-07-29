Threshold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.37 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $240.37 million and $8.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.78 or 1.00181184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02450262 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $11,308,469.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

