TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.35 on Monday. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
