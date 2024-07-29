TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.35 on Monday. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

TIM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIM

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

