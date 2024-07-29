Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.00.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

