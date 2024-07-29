TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of TOMZ opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
