TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRTX opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

