Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.6% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

