Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,496 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.73. 2,078,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

