Transcendent Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

SLV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,540,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,494,508. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

