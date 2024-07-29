Transcendent Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 665.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,592,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,945,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

