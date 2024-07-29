TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,884,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TDG stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,234.86. 207,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,297.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,222.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

