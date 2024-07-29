TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Short Interest Update

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 884,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,234.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,297.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

