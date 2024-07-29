Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. 524,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,460. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

