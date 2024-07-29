Truist Financial Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $82.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

