Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.24. 248,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,857,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

