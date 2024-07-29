Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.24. 248,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,857,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.