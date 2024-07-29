Turbo (TURBO) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Turbo (TURBO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Turbo has a market cap of $364.30 million and approximately $63.44 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Turbo has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00520112 USD and is down -13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $76,844,570.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

