UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.
UDR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
