UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $99.38 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares in the company, valued at $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

