Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Hits $69.49 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $69.49 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00010104 BTC on major exchanges.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

