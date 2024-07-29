Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vaccinex Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The company has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

