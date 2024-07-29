Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $194,064.05 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,350,378 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

