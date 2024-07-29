Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 402.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $157.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,824. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.