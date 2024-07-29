Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.12. 3,151,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

