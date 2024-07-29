Venom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $296.51 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $296.51 million and $1.79 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venom has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.16803621 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,195,583.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

