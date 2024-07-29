Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.35.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.