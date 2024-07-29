Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.