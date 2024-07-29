Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.24

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 10983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

