Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 2.3 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 9,160,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,733. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 72.38% and a negative net margin of 55.58%.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

