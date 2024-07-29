Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.4%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.00 and last traded at $260.40. 1,308,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,874,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average of $274.37. The firm has a market cap of $479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 372.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.