VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

